By Scott T. Sterling

Hey James Corden—where’s Kelly Clarkson’s puppy?

While Clarkson didn’t win a GRAMMY award last night, the 35-year-old singer wasn’t ready to leave the award show empty-handed.

Show host James Corden did a bit earlier in the show saying that nominees who didn’t win awards would receive a consolation puppy. Corden even brought out a clutch of cute pooches for comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Jim Gaffigan to cuddle with after they lost the Best Comedy Album prize to Dave Chappelle. See the moment below.

Well, that’s all Clarkson had to see. Now the singer is waiting for her own official GRAMMY puppy.

“I mean, what the hell James Corden and Recording Academy I didn’t get my puppy consolation prize?! I’m calling bulls—. Y’all owe me a puppy,” Clarkson wrote.

She added a series of cry-laughing emojis and the hashtag #puppyless to her tweet for good measure.