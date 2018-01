Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having a boy!!

The couple announced the gender of their latest baby via Instagram Sunday night.

“Mama and her baby boy,” Teigen captioned her Instagram photos.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

Their baby girl Luna is gonna be a big sister!

