Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B performs “Finesse” at the GRAMMYs (Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY)

Sunday was music’s biggest night, the 60th Annual GRAMMY awards!

This year’s ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City and was hosted by James Corden.

PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 GRAMMYs Red Carpet

Catch up all the 2018 GRAMMY nominations here.

The star-studded lineup included Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Ben Platt, and SZA.

Related: Cardi B Takes The Stage At Pre-GRAMMY Party

Plus, Miley Cyrus performed with Elton John to celebrate his President’s Merit Award.

Related: White Roses Dominate GRAMMYs in Support of #TIMESUP

Kendrick kicked off the show with a medley of songs from “DAMN.,” which later earned him Best Rap Album and Best Rap/Sung Performance (for “Loyalty”).

Dave Chappelle was on hand to interject during the performance: “I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America.”

Presenters included stars like Katie Holmes, Anna Kendrick, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Dave Chappelle, and Jim Gaffigan, and Victor Cruz.

Childish Gambino brought the ’70s-inflected soul to the GRAMMYs with a performance of “Terrified” from his album, “Awaken, My Love.”

And Bruno Mars and Cardi B turned up the energy with their retro-themed “Finesse (Remix).”

Related: Kesha Leads Powerful Group Performance At 2018 GRAMMYs

.@KeshaRose sang at the #GRAMMYs with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels at her side. Watch the tear-jerking performance: https://t.co/YODF99iKH4 — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) January 29, 2018

Camila Cabello got political when she introduced U2, voicing her support for DREAMers and children of immigrants like herself.

"I'm a proud, Cuban-Mexican immigrant born in eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the GRAMMYs stage in New York City. And all I know is, just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for," @Camila_Cabello says at the #GRAMMYs — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) January 29, 2018

And speaking of political…Hillary Clinton made a cameo in a segment riffing on “Fire and Fury” as a spoken word entry.

Rapper Logic, who hails from Gaithersburg, Maryland, performed “1-800-273-8255” alongside Khalid and Alessia Cara.

The big winner of the night was Bruno Mars, who took home Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like,” Record of the Year for “24K Magic” and Album of the Year for “24K Magic.”

Check out more of the major winners below:

Rap/Sung Performance

“Prblms” — 6lack

“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Kesha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” P!nk

“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran

Rap Album

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” — Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” — Rapsody

“Flower Boy” — Tyler, the Creator

Country Album

“Cosmic Hallelujah” — Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break” — Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” — Little Big Town

“Life Changes” — Thomas Rhett

“From a Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

“4:44” by JAY-Z

“Issues” by Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” by Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Record of the Year

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” by JAY-Z

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken My Love” by Childish Gambino

“4:44” by JAY-Z

“DAMN.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” by Lorde

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Find the full list of winners here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram