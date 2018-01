Dreamstime

Who doesn’t love the creamy hazelnutty goodness of Nutella?

But do you love it so much you’d fight a mob of other people to get it cheap?

A grocery store chain in France offered a 70% discount on Nutella recently and chaos ensued.

This Nutella sale was so good people lost their minds https://t.co/wyEhsvPbgF pic.twitter.com/8gDP7OCPNO — TIME (@TIME) January 26, 2018

