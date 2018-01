Dreamstime

It’s supposed to be sunny and 60 degrees on Saturday, perfect for a trip to the National Zoo to see the new baby panda and his momma!

Welcome home, Nutmeg and Jackie! This morning, the mother-son red panda duo made their debut and explored their habitat. Stop by Asia Trail and say hi to our newest residents! PLAN YOUR VISIT: https://t.co/EsTHDX3ywE. pic.twitter.com/RDylUnJfS0 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2018

Jackie was born over the summer at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia. He and his mom Nutmeg just made their debut in the Asia Trail area of the zoo on Thursday.

