PA Images/Sipa USA

Ed Sheeran asked Cherry Seaborn to marry him over the holidays and we just got the first glimpse of her massive engagement ring.

PICTURED: Ed Sheeran's fiancĂ©e Cherry Seaborn shows off engagement ring for FIRST TIME as she steps out in London https://t.co/xc4DlkAyDr — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 26, 2018

It’s not the best picture, and I kind of feel bad that they caught her with such a sad look on her face, but there it is.

Here’s the adorable photo he posted when he announced their engagement.

