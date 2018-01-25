PA Images/Sipa USA

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is like the Loch Ness monster… Is it real or isn’t it?

According to TMZ, it’s real and now they have the photo and video to prove it.

Kylie Jenner Surfaces with First Full-On Baby Bump Pic and Video https://t.co/gGYpcvda2T — TMZ (@TMZ) January 25, 2018

And there's the bump! Pregnant Kylie Jenner struggles to get out of the car as she finally debuts fuller figure https://t.co/ZCYRTWKgzi pic.twitter.com/gKXmokZXZZ — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) January 25, 2018

Honestly, the picture doesn’t show much – she’s wearing black and you can’t really tell how big the bump is… And the video is supposed to show her “struggling” to get into the SUV, but it’s shot from quite a distance so again you can’t see much.

I think it’s safe to say that where there’s smoke, there’s fire on this one… The amount of speculation and the fact that she’s be kind of reclusive lately seems to indicate something is going on, but this isn’t really solid proof.

And if you are wondering why you clicked on this and why you care so much, you are not alone.

I HATE HOW MUCH I CARE ABOUT IF KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT OR NOT — Megan Linturn (@meganlinturnx) January 22, 2018

I really wish I didn’t care whether or not Kylie Jenner is pregnant but like I care and need to know — LeighAnne Stropes (@LeighAnne_22) January 23, 2018

Y'all will never know how much I hate myself for caring about Kylie Jenner's "pregnancy" so much. I am trash. — Haley Jones (@hayyyjo) January 25, 2018

