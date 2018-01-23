The 2018 Oscar Nominations are finally here!
Leading the pack is Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical feature, The Shape of Water, with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Sally Hawkins), Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins) and Best Director.
Another Best Director nominee is Greta Gerwig, who is only the fifth woman ever to be nominated for the award.
R&B singer Mary J. Blige earned an Oscar nomination (her first ever) for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mudbound. She was also nominated for Best Original Song for Mighty River, which she wrote and sang for the movie.
Get Out also scored big. Jordan Peele wrote and directed his first movie and received nominations for Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. Daniel Kaluuya, its star, was nominated for Best Actor.
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4. The ceremony airs live at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
See the full list of nominations below:
Best Picture
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Directing
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
- James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Documentary Feature
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces/Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Cinematography
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Costume Design
- Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
- Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- LThe Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Animated Short Film
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote: All of Us
Documentary Short Subject
- Edith and Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
