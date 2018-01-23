Oscar statuette Credit: (Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The 2018 Oscar Nominations are finally here!

Leading the pack is Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical feature, The Shape of Water, with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Sally Hawkins), Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins) and Best Director.

Another Best Director nominee is Greta Gerwig, who is only the fifth woman ever to be nominated for the award.

R&B singer Mary J. Blige earned an Oscar nomination (her first ever) for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mudbound. She was also nominated for Best Original Song for Mighty River, which she wrote and sang for the movie.

Mary J. Blige is the first person to be nominated for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress in the same year. Barbra Streisand just threw a beige pillow at a French door. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 23, 2018

Get Out also scored big. Jordan Peele wrote and directed his first movie and received nominations for Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. Daniel Kaluuya, its star, was nominated for Best Actor.

No February release has been nominated for Best Picture since SILENCE OF THE LAMBS. Today, you can add a new early bird to the list: GET OUT. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 23, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4. The ceremony airs live at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces/Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Cinematography

Blade Runner: 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner: 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

LThe Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote: All of Us

Documentary Short Subject

Edith and Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

