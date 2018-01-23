Photo: Press Association; imageSPACE; Picture Group; EFE; Ron Elkman, USA Today

By Joe Hyer

Which song marked the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance of 2017? We’re about to find out as Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner.

The list of nominees for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards includes some of our favorite groups.

Below, we explore each album that is up for this GRAMMY:

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

You probably heard Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” everywhere you went this past summer. The track was co-written by Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Erika Ender. Of course, the song became the ultimate hit when Justin Bieber was thrown into the mix. ”Despacito” was also named the most streamed song of 2017.

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

This is the group’s second single off their eighth studio album, Woodstock, but it marked their first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It draws on interpolations from The Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman,” and of course, it became a smash hit song between last summer and the fall.

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

This track was a collaboration between two of our favorite groups. The song, which appears on The Chainsmokers album Memories…Do Not Open and Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope, dropped in February. “Something Just Like This” not only manages to show off the impressive vocal range of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, but its chorus shows off the style of the Chainsmokers that we all have come to love.

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

It is a “danceable, melodic tune” (as described by Rolling Stone), so it is no wonder why it peaked in the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017. Zedd recently told Variety that when he heard an Alessia Cara song on the radio, he knew she would be the perfect collaborator for this track. It’s obvious to us too, since Alessia’s vocals shine through on the track.

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Thunder” is the second single off their third studio album, Evolve. It even made the list of Billboard’s Best Songs of 2017. The catchy release was the group’s fourth top ten hit, and has a real pop/rock quality that we all loved hearing from the band. In fact, the group’s medley of this track along with Khalid’s “Young, Dumb & Broke” at the American Music Awards was one of the most watched videos of the year on YouTube.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.