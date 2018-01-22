Malia Obama (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Pool)

Former First Daughter Malia Obama has a new beau, according to photos taken in New York on Saturday. The man in question is Rory Farquharson, a British student who started at Harvard last year, WUSA9 reports.

Before beginning his studies at the Ivy League university, Farquharson was named “Head Boy” at a posh, expensive boarding school in England, the Rugby School. He played golf and rugby was popular at school, the Telegraph says. Like Obama, he’s 19 years old.

Check out pics of the pair below:

malia obama got herself a MAN and she looks happy so i’m here for it pic.twitter.com/skki9rM5JR — ᴊᴀᴍ (@zendayacoles) January 21, 2018

Ok Malia, I see you. Our sis out here playing in the snow. pic.twitter.com/IEYWAm2pIY — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) January 21, 2018

Malia Obama is out here living her best life pic.twitter.com/qbab5mbC9g — relatable black girl (@blkgirlsrelate) January 21, 2018

