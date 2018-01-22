Filed Under:Harvard, Malia Obama
Malia Obama (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Pool)

Former First Daughter Malia Obama has a new beau, according to photos taken in New York on Saturday. The man in question is Rory Farquharson, a British student who started at Harvard last year, WUSA9 reports.

Before beginning his studies at the Ivy League university, Farquharson was named “Head Boy” at a posh, expensive boarding school in England, the Rugby School. He played golf and rugby was popular at school, the Telegraph says. Like Obama, he’s 19 years old.

Check out pics of the pair below:

