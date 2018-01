Dreamstime

Monday morning’s commute took a nasty turn for Metro riders as the tracks at Pentagon City caught on fire.

Metro caught fire at Pentagon City just now in front of me… in case anyone is wondering where your train is. #wmata pic.twitter.com/FcX3krnTaN — Jackie Barrientes (@JBarrientes_DC) January 22, 2018

Fire on the tracks at Pentagon City metro, 9:00 am @wmata pic.twitter.com/QJolZ91HcG — Kathy Forest (@klforest) January 22, 2018

The MetroRail Info Twitter account updated riders about the “unscheduled track repairs” but didn’t get into specifics.

Blue/Yellow Line: No trains btwn Nat'l Airport & Pentagon due to unscheduled track repairs at Pentagon City. Bus shuttle being established. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 22, 2018

Fire at Pentagon City. Everyones trying to catch an uber/lyft. #wmata #Back2Good lololol pic.twitter.com/R1f699zaKm — Razan Azzarkani (@razanazzarkani) January 22, 2018

Crystal City and Pentagon City stations are closed. #wmata YL operating btwn Huntington & National Airport only. BL operating btwn Franconia-Airport; Pentagon-Largo. Shuttle buses now arriving at closed stations. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 22, 2018

