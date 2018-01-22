Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA

Abby Lee Miller has been in prison since July 12, 2017. She was sentenced to one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud and other financial crimes, but she’s reportedly getting out early due to good behavior. According to Page Six, she’ll be leaving a federal prison in California on February 20 and will spend some time at a Van Nuys halfway house until she is fully released.

She shared a photo on Instagram to clarify that she isn’t sure when she will be leaving, but she’s hopeful it will be soon. She also apparently lost about 100 pounds over the last 6 months. She had gastric bypass surgery in April, two months before going to prison.

