Abby Lee Miller has been in prison since July 12, 2017. She was sentenced to one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud and other financial crimes, but she’s reportedly getting out early due to good behavior. According to Page Six, she’ll be leaving a federal prison in California on February 20 and will spend some time at a Van Nuys halfway house until she is fully released.
She shared a photo on Instagram to clarify that she isn’t sure when she will be leaving, but she’s hopeful it will be soon. She also apparently lost about 100 pounds over the last 6 months. She had gastric bypass surgery in April, two months before going to prison.
Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience. All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time. I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️ ( and yes this is me in prison ) #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms #dance #aldc
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.