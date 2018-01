Sipa USA

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown looks exactly like a young Natalie Portman. So similar, in fact, that someone made a mash up of their faces, with Millie on one side and Natalie on the other, and they combine together perfectly to make one face.

Are Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown related? I need answers!!!! pic.twitter.com/ACWGbiLH1V — BABA HADIA 💫 (@mandarinducklin) January 18, 2018

The similarities between Millie Bobby Brown and young Natalie Portman are UNREAL pic.twitter.com/lGwBWFLZ2c — Anything Goes (@AnythingGoesLR) January 18, 2018

miren este edit de millie y natalie portman ESTOY SHOCKEADA pic.twitter.com/FPWlJVApBZ — mile (@millieloveIy) January 18, 2018

