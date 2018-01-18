Ugg boots come in all colors and various styles, but now they’re getting even bigger – and more expensive.

Y/Project, a French brand, just collaborated with Ugg on a new thigh-high boot that was revealed at Paris Fashion Week.

The new Uggs will cost anywhere from $270 to $1,380.

Thigh-high Ugg boots now exist (and they're very expensive) https://t.co/rWakXpfa51 pic.twitter.com/SRBEFfE4dI — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2018

Let’s be honest, they’re hideous. They look ridiculous… but I honestly wouldn’t mind wearing them on some of these very cold mornings we’ve been having lately!

What do you think – would you wear them?

