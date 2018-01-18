Photo: Courtesy RCA

Justin Timberlake has released his highly anticipated music video for new track “Supplies.”

The video appears has a political slant, with images of protesters and TV sets showing images of people with guns and the phrase “Stop Racism Now.”

Pharrell, who worked on the album with JT, makes an appearance at about a minute in.

The video concludes with a Mad Max-style post-apocalyptic landscape with JT, a gorgeous woman, and a group of children shouting warnings at the camera.

