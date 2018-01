PA Images/Sipa USA

Liam Payne and Rita Ora have a new song on the “Fifty Shades Freed” soundtrack so they’re doing interviews all over the world to promote it.

This morning Liam read some lines from the book in his best sexy voice on a UK radio show.

We love how impressed @RitaOra was by @LiamPayne's reading of 50 Shades of Grey 😍#KISSBreakfast pic.twitter.com/SgvNsjflLa — KISS FM UK (@KissFMUK) January 17, 2018

