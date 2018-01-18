PA Images/Sipa USA

Amazon has released a list of 20 possible cities as finalists for its new headquarters and D.C., Northern Virginia, and Montgomery County all made the cut.

In order to be considered, cities had to meet some baseline criteria: a population of over one million and an area where technical talent would gravitate. A total of 238 cities submitted bids. The new headquarters is expected to generate up to 50,000 new jobs.

The NY Times published the list of finalists today.

Atlanta

Austin, Tex.

Boston

Chicago

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, Maryland

Nashville

Newark

New York

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto, Canada

Washington, D.C.

I guess this means the DMV has the highest odds since three of the locations are here, right?

The company is expected to make a decision by the end of the year.

