Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Monday.

They made the announcement on Kim’s official website, KimKardashianWest.com.

January 15, 2018

12:47am

7lbs 6oz

Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.

Love,

Kim Kardashian West

