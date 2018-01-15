Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly* this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see Bon Jovi live on May 14 at Capital One Arena.

Tickets go on sale January 19 through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Capital One Arena box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.

*Can’t Beat Kelly will run Tuesday through Friday this week, and but there will still be a ticket giveaway on Monday.

For complete contest rules go here.

Courtesy of Live Nation