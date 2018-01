Dana and 94.7 Fresh Fm Street Team at Giant with Hooper's Crabhouse. (Photos by Jonathan/Asha.)

Listen to Dana McKay at 12:50 p.m. all week for your chance to win a $75 gift card to Giant.

Start 2018 off right with a full fridge of fresh, healthful food from Giant.

Courtesy of Giant

For complete contest rules visit:

www.947freshfm.com/rulesĀ