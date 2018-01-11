same great taste + four fizzing delicious new flavors. 💚💛❤️️💜 pic.twitter.com/EvbdLf5vFO — Diet Coke (@DietCoke) January 10, 2018

Diet Coke has redesigned its cans and launched brand new flavors in the hopes of attracting millennials.

The brand worked with a two-person company design agency in the U.K. to update its packaging, CNBC reports.

After two years of research on what millennials are eating and drinking, Coca-Cola unveiled new flavors to supplement the original: ginger lime, feisty cherry, zesty blood orange and twisted mango.

As you can tell, the brand is clearly trying to entice the younger generation with its new advertising.

