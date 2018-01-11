Diet Coke has redesigned its cans and launched brand new flavors in the hopes of attracting millennials.
The brand worked with a two-person company design agency in the U.K. to update its packaging, CNBC reports.
After two years of research on what millennials are eating and drinking, Coca-Cola unveiled new flavors to supplement the original: ginger lime, feisty cherry, zesty blood orange and twisted mango.
As you can tell, the brand is clearly trying to entice the younger generation with its new advertising.
