IKEA just put together a rather interesting ad campaign.

They’re asking expectant mothers to use their new crib ad as a pregnancy test. If the result is positive, the ad can be redeemed for a discount on the crib.

Ikea offers free cribs to pregnant mums who pee on its ad https://t.co/usJo1MStEI pic.twitter.com/pFXa8ipRIZ — The Drum (@TheDrum) January 10, 2018

Yes, IKEA wants women to pee on the ad and then bring it to the store to save money on the crib. I wonder how their employees feel about this? Are they all going to be wearing gloves?

Thankfully the ad is only running in a magazine in Sweden. Hopefully it stays there.

