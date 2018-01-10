Filed Under:Dana, Dana's Dirt, IKEA

IKEA just put together a rather interesting ad campaign.

They’re asking expectant mothers to use their new crib ad as a pregnancy test. If the result is positive, the ad can be redeemed for a discount on the crib.

Yes, IKEA wants women to pee on the ad and then bring it to the store to save money on the crib. I wonder how their employees feel about this? Are they all going to be wearing gloves?

Thankfully the ad is only running in a magazine in Sweden. Hopefully it stays there.

