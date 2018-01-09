Rob Lowe (Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

“This is as close as I’ll ever get to being a rock star,” Rob Lowe tells The Tommy Show. The Hollywood fixture has a new live show called “Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE!” — billed as a “peek behind the curtain at Hollywood, fame, fatherhood, marriage, and a life lived at the forefront of culture.”

The “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation” star has written two best-selling books, “Stories I Only Tell my Friends” in 2011 and “Love Life” in 2014. Rather than write a third book, he used that material to create what he describes as an “interactive, shared experience.”

“The whole point of being on stage for me is the adrenaline of anything can happen,” Lowe tells Tommy, Kelly and Jen.

Lowe recently wrapped the third season of the CBS medical drama “Code Black.” So what’s on the horizon? A psychological horror-thriller, apparently. Lowe is directing and starring in the remake of the academy-award nominated film, “The Bad Seed.”

Listen to the actor chat about everything from his kids to social media etiquette below:

“Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE!” comes to the Music Center at Strathmore on May 11. Tickets range from $38 to $88 and go on sale Friday, December 15.

