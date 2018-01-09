(Image Courtesy of Dreamstime)

By Darik Kristofer

When it comes to factoids and useless knowledge, you can count on me to offer you an endless supply. That’s why when I saw this list of “50 Awesome Facts” I had to share it with you.

Here are a few that really blew my mind:

* 350 slices of pizza are sold every second in the U.S.

* Ketchup used to be considered a medicine.

* Chuck E. Cheese’s full name is Charles Entertainment Cheese.

Check out all 50 facts here.

