Photo: Courtesy RCA

Justin Timberlake is going on tour and The Tommy Show has your tickets!

Listen to the Tommy Show at 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly. Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a two tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour starring Justin Timberlake .

Tickets go on sale January 16 through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Capital One Arena Box Office, but you can win them with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Georgetown Cupcake

For complete rules go here.