(Photo by Timothy Yorro / 94.7 Fresh FM)
Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see Andy Grammer on April 10 at the 9:30 Club.
Tickets go on sale January 11 through Ticketfly.com and the 9:30 Club box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.
Courtesy of I.M.P.
For complete contest rules go here.
Comments
The Tommy ShowAn unorthodox friendship of three over-the-top personalities best describes The Tommy Show. Each morning, Tommy McFLY, Kelly Collis and Jen Richer...More from The Tommy Show