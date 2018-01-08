By The Tommy Show
Filed Under:94.7 Fresh Fm, Andy Grammer, Can't Beat Kelly
(Photo by Timothy Yorro / 94.7 Fresh FM)

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see Andy Grammer on April 10 at the 9:30 Club.

Tickets go on sale January 11 through Ticketfly.com and the 9:30 Club box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.

Courtesy of I.M.P.  

For complete contest rules go here.

