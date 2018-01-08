Duchess of Cambridge carrying Princess Charlotte (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Time flies for the Royal Family!

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two new photos of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace. Duchess Kate took the pics right before two-year-old Charlotte left for her first day of nursery school.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018



This year will be a big one for the Royal Family, with a wedding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and another baby on the way for Kate.

They grow up so fast!

