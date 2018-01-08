Filed Under:princess charlotte, Royal Family
Duchess of Cambridge carrying Princess Charlotte (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Time flies for the Royal Family!

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two new photos of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace. Duchess Kate took the pics right before two-year-old Charlotte left for her first day of nursery school.


This year will be a big one for the Royal Family, with a wedding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and another baby on the way for Kate.

Related: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Release Engagement Photos

They grow up so fast!

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live