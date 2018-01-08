Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The tracklist for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack has arrived.

Sia, Julia Michaels, Bishop Briggs, Dua Lipa and Hailee Steinfeld are just some of the artists who will join Liam Payne and Rita Ora on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated third movie in the Fifty Shades series.

Jessie J, Danny Elfman, Jacob Banks Miike Snow are also among the acts featured on the album.

Actor Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies, will also contribute to the soundtrack with his take on Paul McCartney’s 1970 hit, “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack will be released Feb. 9. See the full tracklist below.

1. Capital Letters – Hailee Steinfeld x BloodPop®

2. For You (Fifty Shades Freed) – Liam Payne & Rita Ora

3. Sacrifice – Black Atlass featuring Jessie Reyez

4. High – Whethan & Dua Lipa

5. Heaven – Julia Michaels

6. Big Spender – Kiana Ledé featuring Prince Charlez

7. Never Tear Us Apart – Bishop Briggs

8. The Wolf – The Spencer Lee Band

9. Are You – Julia Michaels

10. Cross Your Mind – Sabrina Claudio

11. Change Your Mind – Miike Snow

12. Come On Back – Shungudzo

13. I Got You (I Feel Good) – Jessie J

14. Ta Meilleure Ennemie (Pearls) – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) featuring Juliette Armanet

15. Deer in Headlights – Sia

16. Diddy Bop – Jacob Banks & Louis the Child

17. Love Me Like You Do (Fifty Shades Freed Version) – Ellie Goulding

18. Freed – Danny Elfman

19. Seeing Red – Danny Elfman

20. Maybe I’m Amazed – Jamie Dornan [Bonus Track]

21. Cross Your Mind (Spanish Version – Sabrina Claudio [Bonus Track]

22. Pearls – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) [Bonus Track]