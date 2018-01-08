Filed Under:National Text To Win

94.7 Fresh FM Presents

 

The 4th Annual ….

 

The Night Before…

 

Dave Matthews Band

 

Saturday, February 3rd  @ The Xcel Energy Center

We’re kicking off the biggest game in sports with the biggest night in music. The Night Before is sold out… and your only way in is to win!

For your chance to win a trip to Minneapolis, plus be qualified to win two on location experiences Game day ticket packages, Listen weekdays at 8:10am, 11:10am and 4:10am for the code word and cue to enter this national contest!

When you hear it, text the code word 7 – 2 – 8 – 8 – 1 and you’ll be qualified to win in this national contest! That’s 7 – 2 – 8 – 8 – 1 or . . . Enter online at Entercomcontest.com!

The Night Before…. from 94.7 Fresh FM and NFL on location, your official pass for the ultimate Super Bowl 52 Experience. Super Bowl ticket packages on sale now, visit NFLONLOCATION.COM today!

 

MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY.

