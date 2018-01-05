(Image courtesy of Dreamstime)

America’s biggest song of 2017 is (drum roll please)…”Despacito”!

The Latin banger by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber, clinched the top spot in the Nielsen Music Year-End Report by a long shot. It was the first track mostly in Spanish to go number one since the “Macarena” in 1993, and it tied the record for the longest time at the peak of the Hot 100 in U.S. history.

Originally a Spanish-only track by just Fonsi and Yankee popular across Latin America, the remix featuring Bieber climbed the charts in the U.S., U.K. and other countries.

Coming up in second place is Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” followed by Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”

See the full list of the 10 biggest songs in 2017 at Forbes.

