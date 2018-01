(© Pacific Press)

This week’s “Bomb Cyclone” has made sidewalks and streets treacherously slick with ice.

Despite your winter shoes and careful walk, the chances are high you’ll faceplant at some point.

What’s the key to avoiding a fall? Walk like a penguin. Listen to The Tommy Show explain:

And if you need a visual, check out this short instructional video:

Good luck out there!

(h/t El Zol 107.9)

