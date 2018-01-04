Dana McKay/94.7 Fresh FM

I got an Instant Pot as an early Christmas gift and I am having the best time trying new recipes.

Last night I made General Tsos Chicken in the Instant Pot with my favorite fried rice on the side. The fried rice is not made in the Instant Pot but it’s really simple and they go together nicely. You can also just serve the chicken over white rice. I like white rice but my husband prefers fried, so I went all out and made both.

You can scroll to the next Instagram picture to see the fried rice.

Here are the recipes. I found them on Pinterest and altered them a bit.

Instant Pot General Tsos Chicken.

1.5 lb diced chicken breast

1 tbsp sesame oil

6 tbsp rice vinegar 6 tbsp soy sauce 4 tbsp brown sugar 1/4 cup hoisin sauce 1 tsp minced garlic 1/4 tsp ginger 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper 2 tbsp corn starch Sesame seeds optional garnish Using the saute setting on your Instant Pot, cook the diced chicken in the sesame oil for about 2 minutes. You don’t need to cook it through, just heat until the outside of the chicken pieces turn white. Add rice vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, hoisin sauce, garlic, ginger, and crushed red pepper (I mixed them all together in a measuring cup before I did the chicken so I could just pour it all in) and cover. Cook on high pressure for 9 minutes and then do a quick manual pressure release. Once the pressure is released, remove the cover, set to saute, and use a whisk to stir in the corn starch. Sauce should thicken in a few minutes. Serve over white rice (or with the fried rice recipe below) and garnish with sesame seeds. You can also garnish with green onions but I don’t particularly like them so I didn’t bother with them.

RELATED: Dana’s Super Simple Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Fried rice.

I changed this one from the way it was given to me because I think the original had onions and we don’t like them. I’ve also done just carrots and diced them up myself instead of using the frozen peas and carrots. You could also do peas, carrots, corn combo. The sesame oil is a must for the flavor, other oils won’t give the same result.

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp minced garlic 1/2 bag frozen peas and carrots, cooked (I get the steamable microwave bag) 2 eggs, scrambled 3 cups cooked rice (I use minute rice and 3 cups is the raw measurement so it really ends up being about 6 cups cooked) 1/3 cup soy sauce In a large skillet, simmer sesame oil, garlic, and veggies for 2 minutes. If you use raw veggies you will want to cook until tender. Move veggies to the side and add eggs, cook until done. Add cooked rice and soy sauce and stir until well mixed. That’s it!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.