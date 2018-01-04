Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Russell Wilson is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, but the NFL star has other skills too, like photography.

Wilson recently shot some intimate photos of his wife Ciara, which the singer/actress/model shared via her official Twitter account.

The QB may have a second career waiting when he retires from football.

Check out the sexy shots below.