On Sunday Carrie Underwood shocked fans when she revealed she suffered an injury to her face that required over 40 stitches. She said she might look different the next time they see her and that she’s still not sure how it’s all going to turn out.

Her post sparked concerns that she might have major scarring and look drastically different, but an actress who saw her at the gym a few weeks ago said she looked “great” and she has a photo to prove it.

Adrienne Gang told Us Weekly, “I had no idea she got hurt prior to meeting her. She had a wrist brace on, but I didn’t think much of it until I saw the headlines after I posted our picture together. She looked great and seemed to be in great spirits.”

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

A Huffington Post reporter reached out to Adrienne to ask if it looked like Carrie may have been wearing heavy makeup to cover the scarring. She said she didn’t notice

Not that I noticed! She looked great! https://t.co/uZ3WwoTlPd — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) January 3, 2018

Unless the stitches were on the other side of her face I don’t think she looks different at all. Hopefully this she’s healed up nicely.

