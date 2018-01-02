By The Tommy Show
(Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a four run-of-engagement passes to see “Ferdinand” as well as a dozen cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcake.

*Note: tickets are valid Monday through Thursday at area Regal theaters.*

“Ferdinand” tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he’s captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.

“Ferdinand” is in theaters now but see it for FREE and grab some sweet treats with 94.7 Fresh FM.

 Courtesy of 20th Century Fox and Georgetown Cupcake

