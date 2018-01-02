Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

It seems like everyone was sick over the holidays, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2-year-old son Saint.

TMZ reports he was admitted on Thursday and spent two nights in the hospital with his parents by his side. He was released on Saturday and is on the mend at home.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Now that the story is out, Kim took to Twitter to confirm and thank the hospital staff for taking good care of her little guy.

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. pic.twitter.com/XfQZ5btWap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

