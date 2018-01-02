Filed Under:Dana, Dana's Dirt, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint West
It seems like everyone was sick over the holidays, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2-year-old son Saint.

TMZ reports he was admitted on Thursday and spent two nights in the hospital with his parents by his side. He was released on Saturday and is on the mend at home.

Now that the story is out, Kim took to Twitter to confirm and thank the hospital staff for taking good care of her little guy.

