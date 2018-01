Hoda Kotb Β© imageSPACE

Hoda Kotb has been officially named co-anchor of NBCs “Today” show, NPR reports. Kotb has been filling in for Matt Lauer since he was fired in November for sexual misconduct.

Kotb and her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie make up the very first all-female anchor team on “Today.”

Ratings have gone up since Kotb took over for Lauer.

Congrats to the awesome and talented @hodakotb on her well-deserved new role as co-anchor of @TODAYshow. Love you Hoda! #SavannahHodaTODAY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 2, 2018

so is hoda getting matt lauer's salary or — Johanna Barr (@johannabarr) January 2, 2018

