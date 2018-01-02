Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Carrie Underwood took a nasty fall down the stairs at her Nashville home back in November. She was forced to cancel a benefit show and said at the time that she had broken her wrist. On Sunday she revealed in a post to her fans that she suffered more than just a broken wrist.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

A fan posted a screen shot of her full blog post on Twitter.

omg is she okay? im actually worried now. i mean a broken wrist hurts but her face? i would hate to feel less confident over a fall that disfigured my face. poor Carrie. (carrie underwood wrote this btw) pic.twitter.com/R5A6mmTG6A — 🕊 (@slaymeclarkson) January 1, 2018

This is the only picture she’s posted of her face since the incident.

