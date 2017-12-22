Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their engagement photos.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement,” read a tweet from Kensington Palace. The photos were taken earlier this week by by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House, Windsor.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The couple also thanked the public for their kind comments on the photos.

Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement photographs. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The Kensington Palace announced the engagement Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in late November.

The two will wed in Spring 2018. Harry is fifth in line for the British throne.