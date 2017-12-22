Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their engagement photos.
“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement,” read a tweet from Kensington Palace. The photos were taken earlier this week by by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House, Windsor.
The couple also thanked the public for their kind comments on the photos.
The Kensington Palace announced the engagement Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in late November.
The two will wed in Spring 2018. Harry is fifth in line for the British throne.