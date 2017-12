Mamma Mia fans rejoice! The trailer for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” has arrived.

The sequel takes place after Sophie’s mom (Meryl Streep) has passed away and tells the story of single motherhood. “Mamma Mia 2” stars Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan SkarsgĂ„rd, Colin Firth, and IS THAT CHER??

Catch it in theaters Summer 2018.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram