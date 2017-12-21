Wednesday afternoon Khloe Kardashian took so social media to confirm the rumors we’ve been hearing for months… She’s pregnant! She and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first baby together.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
While this is Khloe’s first child, Tristan is already a dad to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Some of the comments on Khloe’s post were not kind, a few people felt the need to remind her that Tristan left Jordan while she was carrying their son.
He seems to be very much in love with Khloe though… He expressed his feelings in the comments on her Instagram post.
The couple did not share her due date, but reports suggest she will give birth early next year.
That photo, by the way, was also apparently the fastest to get to a million likes in Instagram history. It took less than 10 minutes.
