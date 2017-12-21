Joe Russo/imageSPACE

Wednesday afternoon Khloe Kardashian took so social media to confirm the rumors we’ve been hearing for months… She’s pregnant! She and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first baby together.

While this is Khloe’s first child, Tristan is already a dad to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Some of the comments on Khloe’s post were not kind, a few people felt the need to remind her that Tristan left Jordan while she was carrying their son.

He seems to be very much in love with Khloe though… He expressed his feelings in the comments on her Instagram post.

Tristan Thompson Celebrates Girlfriend Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy: 'Girl You Look Better Now' pic.twitter.com/0irp2nkzwQ — Google News (@FacebookLiked) December 21, 2017

The couple did not share her due date, but reports suggest she will give birth early next year.

That photo, by the way, was also apparently the fastest to get to a million likes in Instagram history. It took less than 10 minutes.

