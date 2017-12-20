Marie Sager/Dreamstime

If you have an Elf On The Shelf at your house you know it can be a stressful time… Moving it every night, trying to come up with something creative to do, realizing you forgot and waking up at 3am to get it done. It’s not easy.

One mom just told the sad story of how she ended up burning her son’s elf in the oven…

WARNING – this poor mom feels like she really messed up, so there is some foul language in her post!





If you happen to have an Elf On The Shelf mom fail story that tops this, by all means please tell me about it!

