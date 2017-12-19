The first official trailer for “Ocean’s 8” has arrived, on the heels of yesterday’s teaser. And it looks good.

The new addition to the heist franchise stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. And it also looks like James Gordon makes a cameo.

Gary Ross (“The Hunger Games”) is directing, with original Ocean’s trilogy director Steven Soderbergh producing.

“Ocean’s 8” hits theaters June 8, 2018.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram