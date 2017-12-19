PA Images/Sipa USA

Justin Bieber fans who know they just can’t compete with Selena Gomez are scooping up this new Bieber lookalike doll like crazy.

Chinese wholesale website Aliexpress is offering the 5 foot 2 silicone doll for $1,340 and apparently they’re selling out fast!

Getting in bed with the pop star just got easier… https://t.co/6eoAxubSGk — Page Six (@PageSix) December 19, 2017

Page Six has some more explicit details about the doll than I’d like to give here… But let’s just say it’s apparently as close to the real Justin as you can get.

