PA Images/Sipa USA

DC native and former Miss Maryland contestant Lukwesa Morin is now hoping to make a living as a Meghan Markle lookalike.

The 25-year-old just won a BeautifulPeople.com Meghan Markle doppelganger contest and will now be featured in celebrity lookalike photographer Alison Jackson’s new book.

She told the Daily Mail that people have been saying she looks like the soon-to-be princess since the debut of the TV show Suits. She said she was shocked to win the contest but feels it “legitimizes” what everyone from strangers to her own mother have been telling her for years.

Doesn't she look familiar? Model, 25, wins Meghan Markle lookalike competition https://t.co/eTGBUxUecV — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 19, 2017

What do you think?

