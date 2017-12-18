By The Tommy Show
Filed Under:Can't Beat Kelly, Cirque Du Soleil, The Tommy Show

Cirque du Soleil is bringing LUZIA to Washington! Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see LUZIA at Tysons II on April 14, 2018, at 8 p.m.

Experience jaw-dropping acts and larger-than-life props in this unique production, from April 13 through May 13, 2018.

Celebrate the holidays with a special 20 percent off offer on tickets, now through December 22, with this link: goo.gl/c7mvmK

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Courtesy of Cirque Du Soliel! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live