More than 400 Fresh Family volunteers joined Tommy and Kelly at Wreaths Across America on Saturday morning to help place a handmade wreath on every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery for the holiday season.

The Fresh Family met up at the Starbucks at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City to grab coffee and Fresh swag before heading out to Arlington National Cemetery to lay wreaths.

Listen to a few volunteers explain why they braved the cold to join annual holiday tradition:

In total, Wreaths Across America volunteers laid more than 245,000 wreaths at gravesites of U.S. service members on Saturday.

The Tommy Show invites everyone to come help remove the wreaths on January 20, 2018, so stay tuned; more details will be announced about wreaths clean-up closer to the date.

Check out posts from Wreaths Across America 2017:

A heartfelt thank you to our Fresh Fam for joining @TommyMcFLY and @cityshopgirl at @WreathsAcross America at @ArlingtonNatl Cemetery this morning! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CcRQKV9uZl — 94.7 Fresh FM (@947FreshFM) December 16, 2017

Our Get Help editor @kaylahchanel and social media guru Abbey volunteered at @WreathsAcross this morning! Thousands of people showed up to help lay a wreath on every headstone in @ArlingtonNatl. It’s a beautiful way to remember America’s heroes this season 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2oDdatvAIV — ConnectingVets (@ConnectingVets) December 16, 2017

A special day @wreathsacross. Thank you to all our volunteers and amazing partners like @chevrolet @washingtondcchevydealers 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/ayhBsnO40z — Kelly MORE-MISTLETOE-llis🎄⛄️❄️ (@cityshopgirl) December 16, 2017

Joined @TommyMcFLY @cityshopgirl & @947FreshFM in Section 64 this morning @ArlingtonCem for @WreathsAcross America! It is always such a moving experience & one we look forward to every Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Or5zFwNgrK — Jeremy Scott (@JerRScott) December 16, 2017

So awesome our radio family aka Fresh Family came in full force today @WreathsAcross this morning. We had over 300 on our team. A new record. @947FreshFM @TommyMcFLY pic.twitter.com/bs9P1vHgDg — Kelly MORE-MISTLETOE-llis🎄⛄️❄️ (@cityshopgirl) December 16, 2017

Thank you to our sponsors: CroppMetcalfe, Weis Market, Local Chevy Dealers and UPS.

