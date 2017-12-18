More than 400 Fresh Family volunteers joined Tommy and Kelly at Wreaths Across America on Saturday morning to help place a handmade wreath on every gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery for the holiday season.
The Fresh Family met up at the Starbucks at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City to grab coffee and Fresh swag before heading out to Arlington National Cemetery to lay wreaths.
Listen to a few volunteers explain why they braved the cold to join annual holiday tradition:
Wreaths Across America - 12/16/17Photo by Marciss Gilbert / Marco Vasquez / 94.7 Fresh FM
In total, Wreaths Across America volunteers laid more than 245,000 wreaths at gravesites of U.S. service members on Saturday.
The Tommy Show invites everyone to come help remove the wreaths on January 20, 2018, so stay tuned; more details will be announced about wreaths clean-up closer to the date.
Thank you to our sponsors: CroppMetcalfe, Weis Market, Local Chevy Dealers and UPS.
