Admedia, Inc

You thought you were spreading holiday cheer with reindeer antlers sticking out of your car windows, but Justin Bieber just upped the vehicle decorating game by getting his entire SUV wrapped with a Christmas mural.

Apparently some people questioned whether or not he was in the Christmas spirit, so he had his vehicle decked out to prove he’s feeling festive.

 

