The cause of death for a Bethesda teen who was found dead in a wooded area was a combination of alcohol poisoning, drowning and hypothermia.

Navid Nicholas Sepehri, 17, was found on the 6500 block of Laverock Lane near the Bannockburn Swim Club, police say. Investigators have yet to announce or determine the cause of death.

Body of missing Md. teen found in woods https://t.co/p6iZ2Sdw1I pic.twitter.com/4FaIYf2A54 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) December 11, 2017

Sepheri lived on Radnor Road in Bethesda and was a student at Walt Whitman High School, NBC Washington reports.

Memorial near where #WhitmanHS Sr Navid Sepehri's body was found at Bannockburn swim club #Bethesda pic.twitter.com/iMp0czRAQW — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) December 11, 2017

Alan Goodwin, the school’s principal, sent a statement to the community:

“Dear Whitman Community,