(Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY)

The DMV got its first snow of the winter on Saturday, and Mei Xiang had the time of her life of her life playing in it.

The Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant panda was caught on video rolling around in the fresh snowfall.

As the National Zoo explains, these pandas hail from the western Chinese mountains and are actually more active in the wintertime.

Can’t make it to the zoo? You can always watch the giant panda cam.

(h/t WTOP)

